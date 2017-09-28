Nightlight recalled due to shock hazard

Popular baby product company, Skip Hop, is recalling its Moonlight and Melodies soothers due to a hazard of electrical shock.

The recall effects about 130,000 of the owl and elephant soothers, which act as sound machines that project images.

Skip Hop says the USB wall adapter can break, posing a risk of shock. The company says it has already had one report of an incident of shock.

If you have one of the soothers, the company suggests you stop using it immediately and contact them for return procedures. Skip Hop will provide a prepaid shipping label and will send a replacement wall adapter along with a free repair kit.

Many major retailers such as Target, Buy Buy Baby, and Babies R Us have sold the product between July 2016 and August 2017.

For more information on this recall, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

