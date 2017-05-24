'One of a kind' landslide buries part of California's iconic coastal highway

(Photo: John Madonna, AP)

A massive landslide buried a section of California's iconic Highway 1 in Big Sur, according to authorities.

More than one million tons of rock and dirt buried a .25 stretch of Highway 1 under 40-feet of debris, according to Susana Cruz, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Transportation, AP reported.

"We haven't been able to go up there and assess. It's still moving," Cruz told AP. "We have geologists and engineers who are going to check it out this week to see how do we pick up the pieces."

The highway snakes around the California coastline and is a major tourist destination. Cruz called the landslide "one of a kind," and said authorities aren't sure when the highway will reopen.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office posted aerial video on Facebook showing a section of the coastal highway, which was covered by the landslide.

"The slide went from bad to worse over the weekend and the video will give you a glimpse at the undertaking needed to open the road again," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

