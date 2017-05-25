Egypt: Gunmen attack Coptic Christians, at least 23 dead

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

CAIRO - Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

The report quotes local health officials as saying that the attack happened on Friday while the bus was traveling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya governorate, about 220 kilometers, or about 140 miles, south of the Egyptian capital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

