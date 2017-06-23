Parents are freaking out over toothpick crossbow toys

If you thought fidget spinners were bad, just wait for this.
A miniature crossbow that can fire toothpicks and needles is causing headaches for parents and school officials in China, according to news reports.
The mini-crossbows are palm size and can be used to pierce apples, soda cans and we're sure a slew of other items.
Several cities, including Shenzhen and Qingdao, and reportedly banned the devices, according to AP.
According to AP, the mini-crossbow fad has spread quickly, and resulted in police warning that using the crossbows might become a criminal offense in the Chinese territory or Macau.
Parents have begun petitions on social media encouaring a nationwide ban, and the outrage has apparently led two popular e-commerce sites to blocking sales of the mini weapons, AP reported.
