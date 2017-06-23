WTSP
Close

Parents are freaking out over toothpick crossbow toys

USA TODAY , WTSP 2:12 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

If you thought fidget spinners were bad, just wait for this.

A miniature crossbow that can fire toothpicks and needles is causing headaches for parents and school officials in China, according to news reports.

The mini-crossbows are palm size and can be used to pierce apples, soda cans and we're sure a slew of other items.

Several cities, including Shenzhen and Qingdao, and reportedly banned the devices, according to AP.

According to AP, the mini-crossbow fad has spread quickly, and resulted in police warning that using the crossbows might become a criminal offense in the Chinese territory or Macau.

Parents have begun petitions on social media encouaring a nationwide ban, and the outrage has apparently led two popular e-commerce sites to blocking sales of the mini weapons, AP reported. 

USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories