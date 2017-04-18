People are freaking out over Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

The Unicorn Frappuccino is here. (Photo: Starbucks)

Starbucks is hopping on the unicorn-craze with its limited edition "Unicorn Frappuccino" blended drink.

The colorful drink is available April 19 through April 23 at participating stores across the country. In what either sounds like a dream come true or truly disgusting, the beverage is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.

"Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity," Starbucks said in a statement. "But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform."

On social media, many seemed onboard with the new drink.

OMG STARBUCKS IS RELEASING A UNICORN INSPIRED FRAPPUCCINO 😍😭🦄💖 pic.twitter.com/QWyJmhJ1tQ — life of a blonde (@lifeofablondee) April 16, 2017

PSA @STARBUCKS IS RELEASING THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO & IT COMES OUT 4/19 🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄 pic.twitter.com/LkufMRbuxi — joseph 🕸 (@stussyjoseph) April 17, 2017

Unicorn frapuccino!!! Whaaattt?!?!?! ❤ A post shared by Mikos Vlog (@mikosvlog) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

From colorful hot chocolate to cookies, unicorn themed beverages and food have been a hit on social media for some time.

🦄 #unicornhotchocolate A post shared by Serena Haubrich (@vivalaserena) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

