'Miracle Baby' rescued from gym bag left at medical center

CHAMBLEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- Chamblee Police were dispatched to a report of an infant that was abandoned at 4861 Buford Highway.

When the first responding officer arrived to the Family Medical Clinic, she found a baby boy inside of a blue, canvas gym bag with his umbilical cord still attached.

The officer called EMS and had the baby transported to Scottish Rite Hospital where he received immediate treatment.

The business owner was contacted and provided security camera footage. According to police, the video and witnesses revealed that the baby was left outside in front of the business early Wednesday morning.

A staff member discovered the bag and brought it inside, without looking in the bag, and believed it belonged to a patient. The infant remained inside of the gym bag all day with no food or attention and weighed only 4.8 lbs.

DFCS responded and took the baby boy into custody. Because of how long he spent inside the bag with no sort of nourishment, the infant has been dubbed a 'miracle baby'by doctors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV