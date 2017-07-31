Police post direct warning about hot car abuse

Suquamish Police issue harsh warning about hot cars

Temperatures are heating up in Western Washington while local law enforcement agencies begin to crack down on leaving kids or pets inside a hot car.



A tribal police department on the Kitsap Peninsula is one agency that has a zero-tolerance policy.



"We will not dilly-dally waiting for you to return, nor will we waste time trying to open doors using our unlock equipment," the Suquamish Police Department wrote on Facebook. "If the child is sweating or the dog is panting, we're breaking your window instantly, rescuing the innocent, and charging you with the maximum offenses allowed by law."

An excessive heat warning goes in effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and runs through 9 p.m. on Friday out west.



"There are zero legitimate reasons to leave a child or pet in a car alone during a record heat wave," the police department said.



Temperatures could reach triple digits on Thursday, which means cars could reach lethal temperatures in less than 10 minutes, according to Suquamish PD.

