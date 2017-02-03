Portland Crashes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spirit Airlines asks woman to 'cover up'
-
Road rage incident in Ocala
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
-
Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet
-
Palm Harbor man dies after red light crash in Oldsmar
-
The murder of Jennifer Odom revisited
-
Urgent warning after Craigslist murder
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's line
-
Video Shows Man Slap Teen Aboard School Bus
More Stories
-
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel banFeb. 3, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Who are Tampa Bay's Friday fugitives? If you know,…Feb. 3, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
President Trump to visit MacDill AFB next weekFeb. 3, 2017, 1:29 p.m.