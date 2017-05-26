Close President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died TEGNA 11:00 PM. EDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Holiday couple leaves hotel EGL05262017 Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist' Tick bite victim paralyzed Pasco couple gets help with motel Snake kills Florida family's pet Chihuahua Thief snatches money Naked man accused of stealing swan in Polk Co. Bonobo monkey throws brick at zoo guests Universal's Volcano Bay Relationship 'ghosting' can hurt More Stories Kushner, Russians discussed secret communication… May 26, 2017, 9:19 p.m. Middle school students arrested after sharing sex video May 26, 2017, 5:05 p.m. Verify: This '13-pound' Texas bullfrog will make you… May 26, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
