President Trump is not tweeting about the Comey hearing. But Donald Jr. is.

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump has yet to tweet on Thursday, as ex-FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But there is one Trump out there who isn't shying away from Twitter as the hearing happens: his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump retweeted the accounts for the GOP and a conservative strategist. But as questioning got underway, Trump's tweets picked up some steam:

Kind of a big deal... No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey "I could be wrong" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

His brother, Eric Trump, had chimed in a couple hours earlier, but he didn't livetweet the hearing.

Correct. Now let's stop this charade and get back to Jobs, HealthCare, Taxes, Infrastructure, our Military and Making America Great Again! https://t.co/l3QdBzwWKF — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 8, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took over as co-heads of the Trump Organization after their father won the election. Sister Ivanka Trump is working for the administration and has not tweeted since Wednesday.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM