Quadruplet brothers choose to attend Yale

Quadruplets from Ohio will attend Yale University together this fall.

The Wade brothers had their pick of top schools including Harvard and Stanford, but chose Yale because they were offered sizable financial aid packages and had great visits at the school, AP reported. The brothers attend Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade unveiled their decision on the Today show Monday morning. The foursome removed their jackets to display T-shirts with Yale on the front.

USA Today