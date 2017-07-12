Reports: Data of 6 million Verizon users leaked

A sign hangs outside of a Verizon store on April 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Data from six million Verizon customers has leaked online, CNN Tech reported Wednesday.

The breach made some customer phone numbers, names and PIN numbers publicly available online, according to CNN.

Verizon said in a statement Wednesday that the data has not been stolen or lost.

A researcher discovered the leak after the employee of a Verizon vendor put data into a storage cloud and incorrectly set the cloud's security settings to "allow external access," Verizon said.

"The overwhelming majority of information in the data set had no external value, although there was a limited amount of personal information included, and in particular, there were no Social Security numbers or Verizon voice recordings in the cloud storage area," the company said.

Verizon's full statement:

As a media outlet recently reported, an employee of one of our vendors put information into a cloud storage area and incorrectly set the storage to allow external access. We have been able to confirm that the only access to the cloud storage area by a person other than Verizon or its vendor was a researcher who brought this issue to our attention. In other words, there has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information.

By way of background, the vendor was supporting an approved initiative to help us improve a residential and small business wireline self-service call center portal and required certain data for the project. The overwhelming majority of information in the data set had no external value, although there was a limited amount of personal information included, and in particular, there were no Social Security numbers or Verizon voice recordings in the cloud storage area.

To further clarify, the data supports a wireline portal and only includes a limited number of cell phone numbers for customer contact purposes. In addition, to the extent PINs were included in the data set, the PINs are used to authenticate a customer calling our wireline call center, but do not provide online access to customer accounts. Finally, the number of subscriber accounts included in the media report is overstated.

Verizon is committed to the security and privacy of our customers. We regret the incident and apologize to our customers.

