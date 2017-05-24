WTSP
Close

Republican candidate in Montana special election allegedly 'body-slams' reporter

KTHV 8:58 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body slammed" him on the day before the special election.               

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.               

Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving an interview when reporter Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission.

She says in a statement that Jacobs was asked to leave after trying to ask questions.             

The newspaper posted an audio recording that captured the tension. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was "sick and tired of you guys."

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories