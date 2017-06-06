Close Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs in one game to tie major league record TEGNA 10:06 PM. EDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds has tied a major league record by hitting four home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.? Body of missing woman believed found 19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating Missing Escambia County girl found dead Orlando shooting leaves 6 dead Man shot by neighbor after trying to drown his infant twins FHP's new squad cars Mom charged after snake bites baby More calls for charges after Denny's beating More Stories Pulse victim's family speaks out for first time… Jun. 6, 2017, 6:48 p.m. Highlands Co. woman let snake bite toddler, deputies say Jun. 6, 2017, 4:44 p.m. Trump-style billboard aims to teach about Islam Jun. 6, 2017, 6:53 p.m.
