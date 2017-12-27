WTSP
Joy Villa files sex assault complaint against former Trump aide

Joy Villa says she plans to meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski.

Associated Press , WTSP 6:18 AM. EST December 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - A singer and potential congressional candidate says she's filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November.  

Joy Villa, a Trump backer who wore a "Make America Great Again" dress at the Grammys this year, says she plans to meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski.

In a phone interview from Tampa, Florida, Villa says initially she was reluctant to come forward because she was worried about backlash. But she says she notified authorities on Christmas Eve after a friend who witnessed the incident spoke about it publicly.

"I didn't know him at all," Villa said about Lewandowski. "I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust."

© 2017 Associated Press


