Subway hits, kills girl trying to get her cellphone off tracks

NEW YORK — Police say a 13-year-old girl trying to retrieve her cellphone after it fell onto New York City subway tracks has been struck and killed by a train.
It happened at a station in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Police say Deena Kadribasic climbed down onto the tracks and was struck by a southbound R train.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
