(Photo: (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain))

Have you seen the images of water gushing over the Oroville dam spillway in California?

Nearly 200,000 people had to be evacuated.

As officials try to get a handle on it, we're taking a look at our own local dam. Oh, didn't know we have one? We do. It's The Hillsborough River dam. Located in Tampa, it holds back more than 1,000,000,000 gallons of water. Tampa's primary drinking supply.

Yes, it's a lot smaller than the one in California, but believe it or not, it too has been overwhelmed, creating flooding down stream. It happened once in the 1930s, and again in the 1950s and 60's.

So what's been done since then to improve the situation? Well, for one, Tampa, along with the Army Corps of Engineers, created a bypass canal along the Palm River through Ybor City in the 1960s. It serves as a release valve for flood water that would have otherwise had only one direction to go - down the Hillsborough River.

Water officials with the city of Tampa say there have also been design improvements at the dam itself since it's reconstruction in the 1940s, including technological Vance meant that allow them to monitor the level of water in the reservoir every 30 seconds.

That gives them a pretty good idea of how much water needs to be released before it gets to the point where it could crest over the dam. Engineers estimated the maximum amount of water that would flow into the area - A worst-case scenario - would be approximately 22,000 ft./second. The dam is built to withstand a flow of 23,000 ft./sec.

So, after seeing the images coming out of California, should people living downstream from the Hillsborough dam be comfortable? Tampa officials say yes. But would you be?



