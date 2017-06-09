Reports: Trump's lawyer files lawsuit against Comey for leaked memos

President Donald Trump's private lawyer will file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Senate jusiciary committee and Justice Department Inspector General for leaking memos according to reports.
BREAKING: Trump's private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ's Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte.— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 9, 2017
The complaint comes after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he gave the contents of his memos he kept on his conversations with Trump to a friend and asked it be leaked to the press.
It's unclear if Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz will file the complaints, but they are exploring their options, CNN reported.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs