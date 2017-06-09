WTSP
Reports: Trump's lawyer files lawsuit against Comey for leaked memos

Fired FBI Director James Comey says he had one of his friends leak a memo about his interactions with President Trump in hopes it would lead to the appointment of a Special Counsel. 

President Donald Trump's private lawyer will file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Senate jusiciary committee and Justice Department Inspector General for leaking memos according to reports.

The complaint comes after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he gave the contents of his memos he kept on his conversations with Trump to a friend and asked it be leaked to the press.

It's unclear if Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz will file the complaints, but they are exploring their options, CNN reported. 

 

 

