Reports: Trump's lawyer files lawsuit against Comey for leaked memos

President Donald Trump's private lawyer will file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Senate jusiciary committee and Justice Department Inspector General for leaking memos according to reports.

BREAKING: Trump's private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ's Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 9, 2017

The complaint comes after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he gave the contents of his memos he kept on his conversations with Trump to a friend and asked it be leaked to the press.

It's unclear if Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz will file the complaints, but they are exploring their options, CNN reported.

