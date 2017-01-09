Trump responds: Meryl Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')

n this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Donald Trump has responded to actress Meryl Streep's anti-Trump remarks at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump tweeted early Monday.

He called the Oscar-winning actress a "Hillary flunky who lost big."

Trump also disputed the claim by Streep — and many others — that the president-elect once mocked the disability of a reporter who displeased him.

Streep, one of the most honored actresses in history, did not cite Trump by name during her speech, but did tell the Golden Globes crowd:

"There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back.”

Here is video of the incident in question:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017