Trump's remarks on Charlottesville draw strong reactions across political spectrum

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press about protests in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

As could be expected, the Internet had many reactions to President Trump's response to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Va., from both sides of the political aisle.

In a speech from his Bedminster, N.J., residence Saturday afternoon Trump blamed "many sides" for the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Virginia. His remarks brought many reactions online from Republicans as well as Democrats, with many calling out the president for seemingly refusing to single out white supremacists.

Cory Gardner, a Republican senator from Colorado, tweeted: "Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism."

More: 'Vigil Against Hate' planned in Tampa following Charlottesville rally

Related: Virginia governor to white nationalists: 'Go home'

Another Republican, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, wrote: "Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be."

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch wrote, "We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home."

Democratic minority leader and congresswoman from California Nancy Pelosi tweeted directly at the president writing, "Repeat after me, @realDonaldTrump: white supremacy is an affront to American values. #Charlottesville."

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a similar stance, tweeting to the presidents personal Twitter handle: "How can @realDonaldTrump can show whose side he's on? He can start by publicly calling this what it is: white supremacy."

In response to Trump condemning "this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," former vice president Joe Biden tweeted: "There is only one side. #charlottesville"

Biden's tweet was retweeted over 79,000 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved