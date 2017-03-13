VIDEO: Community shows support for injured officer

(Photo: WPD)

WICHITA, Kan. -- An emotional video of a small community's continued support for an injured officer is going viral.

Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn, was injured after being run over by a stolen vehicle on Feb. 7. He was released from a local hospital Monday and transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Englewood, Colo.





(Photo: Wichita Police Department)

The video shows a police escort to the airport where he boarded a plane on his continued journey to recovery, according to CBS affiliates, KWCH-12.

Arterburn has spent weeks in critical condition in a Wichita hospital. His condition gradually improved until he was well enough to leave Wichita Monday. On the flight line, with family and friends by his side, Arterburn was loaded onto an air ambulance, headed for Colorado where he will begin physical therapy.

The man who is suspected of running over Arterburn remains in jail on several charges including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Read KWCH-12's full story here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV