VIDEO: Pickup truck slams into city bus

Cameras aboard a commuter bus in Syracuse, New York, caught a frightening collision with a pickup truck on Jan. 19.

The truck crashed into the side of the bus, injuring multiple people but none seriously. Police said several passengers were treated for minor injuries. The bus driver, Daphne Ross-Powell, 54, of Syracuse, was treated at a local hospital for chest pain.

The pickup driver, Brownell, 82, of West Monroe, was not injured, police said. His wife, Jerrie Brownell, 75, of West Monroe, a passenger in his truck, was treated for chest pain.

Based on the footage alone, the fact that no one was seriously hurt in the collision was miraculous.

According to police, Neil Brownell, the driver of the pickup, was driving off the interstate around 2 p.m. Brownell swerved into the left lane to avoid traffic near the end of the ramp, then went off the road and crashed into the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light. The truck was stuck in the bus several feet above the ground.

No tickets were immediately issued after the crash.

(© 2017 WTSP)