Viral video shows teen throw upset woman into pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida (CBS) -- A woman who just wanted someone to turn the music down was attacked and now a teenager is in jail.

A video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

It all started when Nancy James asked people at a large party in her townhome complex to turn down their music.

That's when someone started yelling "throw her in.”

In the video, the teen in the red shirt picked her up but appeared to slip slamming James to the ground.

He then picked her up again throwing her into the pool.

James said she has several bruises, but she'll heal.

“Black and blue but you know what? He's not gonna ever do this to anyone else,” James said.

Late Monday, 16-year-old Leon Balfour Joseph turned himself in. His mother reportedly brought deputies the red shirt he was wearing in the video.

Joseph is being charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and is being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale, according to CBS Miami.

“I messed up and I have to own up to it,” Joseph said in a report obtained by CBS Miami.

James said a few people from the party didn't run off and stayed to help her find her dogs.

