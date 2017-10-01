Close WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas strip shooting, live CBSN coverage Andrew Krietz , WTSP 4:54 AM. EDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST CBS News is providing continuous coverage of the shooting in Las Vegas.Can't see the video box above? Tap here to watch live © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A military jet crashed near Cherokee National Forest Person of interest in disappearance, murder of woman in Winter Park apprehended St. Pete mayor helps get family out of Puerto Rico NFL protests outside of Raymond James Parole official says Simpson will live in Vegas area Loverboy fan's dream comes true Florida Keys open back up to tourism after Hurricane Irma VERIFY: Can you pick-up groceries at Walmart in Puerto Rico Local man's death linked to Kratom Florida family struggling in N.C. More Stories More than 20 dead, hundreds injured in Las Vegas shooting Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. Police apprehend suspect after nanny's body found in… Oct. 1, 2017, 9:12 p.m. Local pilot to fly donated supplies to U.S. Virgin… Oct. 1, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs