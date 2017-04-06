What you need to know about Thursday's World War I Centennial event

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City has the most diverse collection of World War I artifacts in the world. (Photo: Dan Videtich, National World War I Museum and Memorial)

The 100th anniversary of U.S. involvement in World War I will be officially commemorated Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. Here's what you need to know about the event:

What's happening?

The National World War I Museum and Memorial is hosting America's national ceremony honoring the centennial of the United States' entry into the Great War. The pre-ceremony begins on April 6 at 10 a.m. CDT, followed by the ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will consist primarily of the reading of passages from American writings of a century ago about the U.S. decision to enter World War I, according to the museum.

Will President Trump be there?

No. When the 100th anniversary of U.S. involvement in World War I is officially commemorated, President Trump will be at his Florida estate, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What else does the Kansas City ceremony include?

Flyovers by U.S. aircraft and Patrouille de France, the precision aerobatic demonstration team of the French Air Force, as well as the U.S. First Infantry Division Band and Color Guard, Native American Color Guard, Army and Air Force legacy units that served during World War I, and special video presentations and musical performances from the World War l period, according to the museum.

How can I tune in online?

You can watch a livestream of the ceremony on YouTube. Check out the website for more information: https://www.theworldwar.org/april6

