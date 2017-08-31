Woman allegedly reports bad meth to police

Two baggies containing methamphetamine confiscated by the Great Falls Police Department. (Photo: Seaborn Larson/Great Falls (Montana) Tribune)

A 33-year-old Montana woman reportedly called 9-1-1 to say that, in her experience, methamphetamine should not be inducing the effects the methamphetamine she had just ingested was currently inducing.

"I do meth three times a day every day and have never had this reaction before," Margery Ann Dayrider told the police officer who arrived at her home, according to court documents.

Dayrider reportedly called 9-1-1 on Aug. 25 to report medical issues from injecting meth. When officers arrived at her home, Dayrider said she had injected her self at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day, according to charging documents. She also produced some meth from inside her bra and handed it over to police, who later tested the crystals and confirmed they were, in fact, methamphetamine.

Dayrider was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony. If convicted she could be sentenced to five years in state prison and fined $5,000.

