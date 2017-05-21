Woman in T-rex costume scares horses

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manatee County I-75 diverging diamond Interchange opens Sunday
-
Company speeds up pot production
-
Military insurance overpaying for baby formula?
-
Woman in T-Rex costume charged
-
2 dead after New Tampa shooting
-
Problems with extreme weight loss
-
Fisherman describes rescuing man from sinking van
-
Pasco hit-and-run arrest
-
Clearwater boy missing for 16 years gets national attention
-
Citizens honored for stopping robbery
More Stories
-
Curtain falls on final Ringling Bros. circus performanceMay 21, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Military healthcare paying more than $400 for a $46…May 20, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
-
One NB lane open after depression appears on…May 21, 2017, 2:43 p.m.