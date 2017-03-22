Woman stranded 5 days near Grand Canyon rescued

Amber Vanhecke’s abandoned car, wilth HELP spelled out with white rocks on right, as seen from Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter on March 17, 2017 ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY/KPHO-TV

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Arizona authorities say a 24-year-old Texas woman spent five days stranded in scorching heat in a remote area of northern Arizona before she was rescued Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety says Amber Vanhecke was driving near the south rim of the Grand Canyon when her car ran out of gas.

She couldn’t get a cell phone signal but eventually walked seven miles to a place where she could call 911.

DPS says the call was dropped before police could zero in on her location, but deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the DPS Air Rescue Unit used their knowledge of the area to narrow down where her car was likely to be. A DPS helicopter then spotted it.

Vanhecke had placed white rocks on the ground spelling out HELP in large letters and left notes at the car detailing where she was headed in search of a cell phone signal.

The helicopter flew in that direction and crew members spotted her on the road, frantically waiving to get their attention.

Vanhecke was treated at the scene for exposure, then flown in the helicopter to a trauma center in Flagstaff.

Trooper paramedic and helicopter crew member Edgar Bissonette was the first one on the ground to greet her.

CBS 5 - KPHO

He told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV he said, “Hi, did you call?” And she gave me a real big bear hug.”

“She was smart and prepared. She had food and water in her vehicle for the trip. Even though she was down to her last bit of water, it kept her going. When she left the vehicle, she left notes so we knew where to find her. She did everything right.”

DPS says Vanhecke had run out of food and was almost out of water when she was found.

In a Facebook post, she wrote, “I guess I got to cross riding in a helicopter off my bucket list.”

Vanhecke has returned to Texas, KPHO says.

