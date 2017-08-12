2 dead in helicopter crash in Charlottesville

The copter crashed in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville.
The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.
Scene near helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/ySSce96L2r— Dan Schutte (@schuttedan) August 12, 2017
Emergency crews were responding, according to CBS affiliate WCAV-TV.
A video from social media showed flames near a golf course.
#charlottesvile pic.twitter.com/lGdn4IGnmE— Emma Eisner (@em_eisner) August 12, 2017
Helicopters were reported flying overhead in Charlottesville as Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. At least one person was killed and 19 injured when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
