2 dead in helicopter crash in Charlottesville

Smoke rises after a helicopter crash in Virginia.

Officials say the deaths in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virignia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe told a news conference three people had died in the crash.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

The copter crashed in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville.

The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

Scene near helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/ySSce96L2r — Dan Schutte (@schuttedan) August 12, 2017

Emergency crews were responding, according to CBS affiliate WCAV-TV.

A video from social media showed flames near a golf course.



Helicopters were reported flying overhead in Charlottesville as Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. At least one person was killed and 19 injured when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

