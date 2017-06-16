WTSP
30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

AP , WTSP 8:05 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

LONDON (AP) -  London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.

Authorities say they've examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

