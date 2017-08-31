33 dead in Mumbai building collapse

Indian rescue workers look for survivors at the building collapse site in Mumbai on Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

MUMBAI, India - Rescuers in India's financial capital sifted rubble on Friday (September 1) in a desperate search for survivors of the collapse of an 117-year-old condemned building, as the toll from the disaster rose to 33.

There was no reliable estimate of those still missing in the second such collapse in a little over a month, which came as Mumbai recovered from two days of floods brought by heavy monsoon rains.

A total of 46 people have been pulled from the rubble since the collapse early on Thursday (August 31) morning, 33 of whom have been declared dead, the chief fire official said.

Police have yet to determine what caused the crumbling of the building in a densely-populated area of the city, many of whose residents had stayed on even after authorities declared it unsafe in 2011. People had been reluctant to leave because they had not received details of alternative housing, some residents of the area said.

