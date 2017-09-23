WTSP
Close

6 injured by noxious substance in London, police say

CBS , WTSP 8:51 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

Six people were believed to be injured after being sprayed by a noxious substance in a shopping center in east London on Saturday, police said.

The injuries are believed to have occurred at different locations at the Westfield Shopping Center in Stratford, police said.

One man has been arrested, but police said they believed a group of men are responsible.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, police said.

At least five patients were treated at the scene, and three of them were taken to hospital, Paul Gibson of the London Ambulance Service told BBC News.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Teen charged in connection with London train bombing

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories