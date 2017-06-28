Activists: Cluster bombs dropped on Islamic State-held village kill at least 15

A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 35 miles west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN)

BEIRUT (AP) - Activists say a cluster bomb attack on an Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria has killed at least 15 people, including women and children.

Two Syrian monitoring groups, Deir Ezzor 24 and Justice For Life, say the weapons were dropped by an unidentified jet over Doblan, a village on the Euphrates River. Russian, Syrian, and U.S.-led coalition aircraft are all known to fly sorties in the area.

Cluster bombs are designed to spread small bomblets across a wide area. But many fail to explode, endangering civilians long after the fighting has ended.

Omar Abou Layla, the head of Deir Ezzor 24, says the bodies of 15 victims have been recovered in the village. He said residents expect to find many more killed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the initial toll at 30 dead.

At least 57 people were killed in an airstrike on an IS-run jail in the Euphrates River Valley on Monday.

