After outcry, Mark Wahlberg and his agency donate $2 million to Time's Up

Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives for the premiere of the film "All The Money In The World" in Beverly Hills, California on December 18, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

In the wake of a public outcry over the pay gap in Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor are committing $2 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The donation is in recognition of the pay discrepancy during the reshoots for All the Money in the World, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY by WME spokesperson Marie Sheehy Saturday.

Wahlberg has pledged his $1.5 million fee and WME has donated $500,000. Both donations will be made in Michelle Williams’ name.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," Wahlberg said in the statement. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

WME said the conversation over the pay discrepancy is "a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap."

"It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution," the company's statement continued.

In an exclusive report, USA TODAY first reported the pay discrepancy Tuesday, revealing Williams was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000 for the reshoots while Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million. That math works out to Williams being paid less than one-tenth of 1% of her male co-star.

WME represented both Wahlberg and Williams during negotiations for All the Money in the World, including the film's reshoots.

In their statement, WME noted the $500,000 donation in Williams' name is in addition to the $1 million pledge the company made to the organization earlier this month.

USA TODAY reported Thursday that Wahlberg exercised a co-star approval clause in his contract and refused to approve Christopher Plummer as a replacement for Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World unless he was paid over a million dollars.

The reshoots took place in Europe over the Thanksgiving holiday after All the Money star Kevin Spacey, who played billionaire J. Paul Getty in the film, became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal last fall.

The pay gap controversy caused an outcry in Hollywood, with stars like Jessica Chastain and Eva Longoria and more expressing outrage over the news on social media.

On Thursday night, Olivia Munn roasted Wahlberg from the stage of the Critics' Choice Awards during a sarcastic toast segment.

Contributing: Andrea Mandell

