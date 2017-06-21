Close An estimated 600 high-rise buildings in England have coating similar to Grenfell Tower Associated Press , TEGNA 6:43 AM. EDT June 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST UK prime minister's office estimates 600 high-rise buildings in England have cladding similar to Grenfell Tower that was gutted by a fire on June 14. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire Convicts who saved guard get a break Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy Child was forced to marry rapist Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Milton, Florida girl WATCH: Elephants rescue drowning calf April gives birth Man accused of impersonating officer TSA changing rules for transgender passengers Video shows girl's bravery after shooting More Stories Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwest Louisiana Jun 21, 2017, 11:08 p.m. USF football player arrested for credit card fraud Jun 22, 2017, 6:10 a.m. St. Petersburg mayor to raise rainbow flag over city hall Jun 22, 2017, 3:57 a.m.
