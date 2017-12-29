At least 2 dead in shooting at Calif. law office

Police gather outside the Long Beach shooting scene. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities said at least two people are dead in a shooting at a law office in Long Beach.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of San Antonio Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

On arrival, officers confirmed a shooting had taken place with multiple victims. The exact number of victims is unknown at this point.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel reported that two were dead, a victim and the suspect.

One shooting victim apparently drove himself to the hospital. That suspect’s condition is unknown.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

There was no suspect information released but police said there was no active shooter on scene.

