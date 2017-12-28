At least 6 dead in Bronx apartment fire

At least six people died in an apartment fire in the Bronx. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

More than 170 New York City firefighters were on the scene of a four-alarm fire late Thursday that killed at least six people and injured more than a dozen in the Bronx, authorities said.

Eric Phillips, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, said at least six people were dead, The Associated Press reported. Phillips tweeted, "Will be more. Horrible. Fire Commissioner on scene. Mayor here shortly."

Will be more. Horrible. Fire Commissioner on scene. Mayor here shortly. https://t.co/z9GPuZf5ku — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 29, 2017

Firefighters rescued at least 15 people, a city fire department spokesman told The (New York) Daily News. Twelve of the victims were in critical condition.

Crews were working in sub-freezing temperatures to extinguish the blaze in the 101-year-old, five-story walkup apartment building, which is located a block from the Bronx Zoo.

The building was erected in 1916, The New York Times reported.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

