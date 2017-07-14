Attacker stabs 6 foreign tourists in Egypt hotel

Hurghada Marriott Red Sea Beach Resort (Photo: Google)

CAIRO (AP) - The Latest on developments in Egypt (all times local):

4 p.m.

Egypt's Interior Ministry says six tourists of various nationalities were wounded when a man attacked them with a knife in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The ministry says the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings on Friday. It says the initial investigation shows the man sneaked into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and attacked the tourists. The motive for his attack was not known.

The ministry says the tourists were rushed to a local hospital. It gave no further details and did not provide the nationalities of the tourists.

The attack came hours after five policemen were shot to death in Cairo's twin city of Giza when suspected Islamic militants opened fire on their vehicle early in the morning.

