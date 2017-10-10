California winery owner raises over $48K for wildfire relief

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Burned out cars sit next to a building on fire in a fire ravaged neighborhood on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A California winery owner has raised over $48,000 to support wildfire relief in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Jake Kloberdanz, CEO and founder of ONEHOPE wine and gifts, created a GoFundMe initiative to raise $50,000 for the Sonoma County Fire and Rescue Authority, the Napa County Fire Department, Lake County Fire and Rescue and relief efforts for victims of the fires.

By Tuesday evening-- one day after Kloberdanz created the fundraiser--- the effort raised just over $48,000. Over 600 people have donated.

"I like many owe a lot to the surrounding communities (Lake, Sonoma and Napa) and am trying to bring together a number of respected voices to help pull together donations to help in the relief efforts," Kloberdanz wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Wildfires have been burning across California wine country since Sunday night, killing at least 13 people.

To donate to the fundraiser, click below.

