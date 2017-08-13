China announces Sept. 5 cutoff of North Korean imports

This undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via KNS on March 7, 2017 shows the launch of four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill. (STR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

BEIJING -- China announced Monday it will cut off imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and other key goods in three weeks under U.N. sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear program.

China, the isolated North’s main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong Un’s regime too hard for fear it might collapse. But Beijing is increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang and joined in approving a U.N. Security Council ban on Aug. 5 on coal and other key goods.

The Chinese customs agency said it will stop processing imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ores and fish at midnight on Sept. 5.

The latest sanctions are intended to block exports valued at more than $1 billion — a significant loss to total exports valued at $3 billion last year.

© 2017 Associated Press