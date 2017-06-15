Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 minivans with airbag problem

Chrysler is recalling 300,000 Dodge Grand Caravans. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, 2012 Getty Images)

Fiat Chrysler said it's recalling almost 300,000 older-model Dodge Grand Caravans because of a problem with their air bags inadvertently deploying.

The automaker said there may have been eight "potentially related minor injuries, but no accidents" related to the defect.

"Wiring may chafe against pieces of steering-wheel trim, potentially causing a short-circuit," the company said in a statement. "This may lead to a second short-circuit that is potentially capable of producing inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag."

The recall impacts 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, the company said. About 209,000 of the vehicles are being recalled in the U.S., with another 88,000 in Canada.

The company said it will reach out to customers to let them know when they can schedule to get their minivan fixed, which will be a free service. Owners can also call the Fiat Chrysler recall information center at (800) 853-1403.

