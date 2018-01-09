Gabrielle Barrett, 4, died after being found with severe burns on Jan. 1, 2018 at a mobile home in Sumpter Township. She was photographed by her aunt, Leah Barrett. (Photo: Leah Barrett)

Authorities have arrested a mother and her boyfriend who were wanted in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in Sumpter Township, according to a news release from the Sumpter Township Police Department.

Candice R. Diaz, 24, and Brad E. Fields, 28, were taken into custody this afternoon near Lake Park, Ga. by the U.S. Marshals Service. No information was immediately released.

Diaz's daughter, Gabrielle Barrett, died after being found with severe burns New Year's Day in a mobile home in Sumpter Township.

Police launched a manhunt for Diaz and Fields, who have been charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and torture, police said. Fields also has been charged as a habitual offender.

