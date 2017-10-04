Bradenton couple mourn daughter killed in Las Vegas

Hannah Ahler's mother Summer says her daughter "always had unconditional love for everybody, no enemies, loved Jesus with all her heart."

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The daughter of a Bradenton couple is one of 59 victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

Frank Hill and Summer Radtke-Hill are in Beaumont, Calif., preparing a Celebration of Life for their daughter Hannah Alhers, 34. The wife and mother of three kids ages 3- to 14 years old was shot and killed during the Route 91 Harvest festival.

“It doesn’t seem real, it doesn’t seem real,” says Summer.

Frank says, “She was there with 15 friends enjoying country western music. They had really good seats up front. Now we know it wasn’t so good.”

Summer says, “They heard sounds like firecrackers looked up didn’t see anything. They turned back heard it again that’s when she got it. We know she was shot in the head.”

Summer says Hannah’s husband was standing next to her. She says, “He fell on top to protect her.”

Hannah says Summer was very kind, especially to people with disabilities. “She always had unconditional love for everybody, no enemies, loved Jesus with all her heart,” she says.

“Her kids were her joy,” adds her father. “Beautiful person, beautiful daughter, beautiful mother, wonderful wife.”

The last time the Hills saw their daughter was in June when she visited with her youngest child, her daughter.

Summer says, “We took her to the aquarium and Anna Maria Island. She loved the beach.”

Hannah’s mom says she and her daughter were close and often wished they lived closer to each other.

“Sometimes she’d send texts---miss you, mom---love you, mom…with kisses and hugs.”

What does Hannah’s dad think his daughter would say to them? “I’m in heaven. I’m okay. We know what’s where she is she landed in Jesus’ arms.”

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me account for Hannah’s family. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/hannah-ahlers-las-vegas-victim

