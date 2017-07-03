Deal reached to end NJ government shotdown

New Jersey Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto said late Monday that they have a budget deal to end the state's government shutdown.



Sweeney and Prieto unveiled the deal at a joint news conference on Monday at the statehouse.



The deal calls for a $34.7 billion budget that includes more than $300 million in Democratic spending priorities and is part of an agreement to overhaul the state's largest health insurer.



Sweeney says Republican Gov. Chris Christie has agreed to the deal.



Christie is holding a news conference later.



The Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield legislation calls for annual audits of the nonprofit's reserve level, sets a range for their reserves and requires excess to be spent on policyholders

The governor was criticized for going to a beach that was closed to the public over the weekend.

