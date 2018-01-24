Deputy killed in Colorado; Suspect still at large

Sources confirmed to 9Wants to Know that an Adams County deputy is dead after an incident late Wednesday night in Thornton. The sheriff's office says the suspect is still at large.

Residents the area around 88th Avenue and Dawson on the Thornton city line are asked to stay inside away from the doors and windows as SWAT and K9 crews searched the area.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that they have a large perimeter set up as they hunt for the suspect. Authorities say there are multiple searches going on, but there is no official word yet on suspects.

Sky9 video shows multiple police cruisers at what is an active scene.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

