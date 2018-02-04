Doctor shares the wisdom and inspiring words of his terminally ill child patients

(Photo: All the Moms)

A doctor from Cape Town posted a Twitter thread about what his terminally ill young patients find most enjoyable in life.

Alastair McAlpine’s post now has 67,000 retweets and 105,000 likesas of Feb. 2, and for good reason. It is downright humbling.

For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread). — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

McAlpine, who works for the non-governmental organization called “Paedspal,” told All the Moms he wanted to shed positivity in what was otherwise a very dark and negative social-media feed.

He mentioned the “wisdom” he saw in his patients “who were so bravely facing death.” He said he wanted to “share some of that bravery and wisdom to make people feel inspired.”

Note: You have to see what the doctor says at the end, about how these kids have changed his life. Read ’til the end!

1st: Kids did NOT tell him they enjoyed:

watching TV

Facebook

fighting with others

the hospital

/1 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

2nd: They loved their pets

Whether it was a dog’s bark, a kitty’s purr or beachin’ it up. Pets rock.

MANY mentioned their pets:

'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'

'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'

'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'

/2 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

3rd: They mentioned their parents

Mostly, it was expressing a hope that their parents would be OK, should they pass. Some said they knew God would be with them.

MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:

'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.'

'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.'

'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone'

/3 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

4. They mentioned ice cream

Because duh.

ALL of them loved ice-cream.

/4 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

5. They loved story books

Just like any other kid, they loved adventurous tails and brave characters whom they could envision themselves in.

ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:

'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'

'I love stories in space!'

'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'



Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

6. They wished they hadn’t cared what others thought

Understandably, they expressed feelings of being an outsider and how it was hard.

MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.

'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'

'Jane came to visit after the surgery and didn't even notice the scar!' /6 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

7. They loved taking in nature

I guess it’s about enjoying the simple beautiful in life.

Many of them loved swimming, and the beach.

'I made big sandcastles!'

'Being in the sea with the waves was so exciting! My eyes didn't even hurt!' /7 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

8. They cared about kindness, laughing, toys and superheroes

Kids love their toys, and their superheroes.

'My Princess Sophia doll is my favourite!'

'I love Batman!' (All the boys love Batman)

'I like cuddling my teddy' /10 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

9. Family was the most important

Finally, they ALL valued time with their family. Nothing was more important.

'Mum and dad are the best!'

'My sister always hugs me tight'

'No one loves me like mummy loves me!' /11 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

McAlpine says to “Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them. … Oh and eat ice-cream.”

How the responses have changed McAlpine’s life:

Talking to All the Moms, Alastair said his experience in the field (10 years as a doctor, 6 years as a pediatrician and nine months as a palliative care physician) has “absolutely” changed his perspective on life and death.

“Death is nothing to be feared — it is simply the next step of this journey. I am convinced of this. So it’s important that the process of dying is as peaceful and dignified as possible (which is where I come in). It also has changed my perception of life. It’s short, sometimes too short, and can change so quickly. We need to stop wasting time on things that don’t make us happy, and focus on what’s really important… like ice-cream!”

