Dramatic video shows alleged sexual predator tackled by girl's family

(CBS NEWS) -- An Oklahoma father carried out an elaborate sting to catch an alleged sexual predator who he said was targeting his 15-year-old daughter.

Police said Jeremy Dewayne Gibson pursued the girl online and went to her home to have sex with her, but when he arrived, her family tackled him to the ground. Surveillance camera captured the dramatic encounter.

The father, who didn't want us to reveal his name, said when he went to the police, they told him they couldn't really do anything until the suspect actually showed up. So he decided he would handle it himself.

When Gibson arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, he probably didn't expect to be tackled to the ground by three men. His hands and feet were bound with zip ties, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

The teenage girl he allegedly thought was in the tent was actually a grown woman.

"Did you have any trepidation that somebody might get hurt in all this?" Begnaud asked.

"The thought did cross my mind, yes, very much so. But the situation outweighed those thoughts," the father said.

The father said Gibson recently began sending Facebook messages and nude pictures to his daughter.

"Do you think he knew she was 15?" Begnaud asked.

"Yes. Yes I do," the father said.

