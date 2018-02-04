Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. star in 'Dirty Dancing' Super Bowl ad for NFL

(Photo: Screenshot, YouTube)

Move over, Peyton Manning. Your baby brother makes great commercials, too.

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. nearly stole the Super Bowl with a third-quarter ad for the NFL that staged a two-stepping touchdown celebration as a spot-on parody of the Patrick Swayze-Jennifer Grey dance scene from the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing.

The NFL, which used to penalize touchdown celebrations, instead celebrated them in the 60-second spot set to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

The choreography is by Broadway’s Stephanie Klemons and the setting is the New York Giants' practice facility. Giants offensive linemen Brett Jones, John Greco, Chad Wheeler, D.J. Fluker and John Jerry have cameos as backup dancers, and safety Landon Collins delivers a one-liner as a one-man Greek chorus.

“Celebrations were a highlight of this season, and we had so many breakout moments where players showed their creativity together,” Dawn Hudson, NFL chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We wanted to keep that fun going for the Super Bowl and give our fans something to smile and laugh at that was just about football.”

The tag line at the end of the ad: “To all the touchdowns to come.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM