Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself, reports say

The Associated Press , WTSP 8:55 PM. EST February 01, 2018

HAVANA (AP) - Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
  
Official website Cubadebate says Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart took his life Thursday after months of treatment for a "deeply depressed state." He was 68.
  
The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father.
  
A brief note read on state television said that his treatment had "required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up."
  
Castro Diaz-Balart's mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba's aristocracy who Castrol married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.

© 2018 Associated Press

