Fiona the hippo celebrating her first Christmas is the best gift ever

Fiona the hippo celebrates her first Christmas (Photo: Facebook Watch/USA TODAY)

CINCINNATI - If you want a hippopotamus for Christmas, and only Fiona will do, you're in luck.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday released a special "Fiona Show" episode featuring America's large adult daughter celebrating her very first Christmas.

In the video, which was posted on Facebook Watch, Fiona is seen playing with her present — a box, her favorite! — and eating treats along to the tune of John Rox's and Gayla Peevey's famous Christmas jingle, I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.

The special episode comes after a seven-part series following the life of Cincinnati's aquatic queen, who was born prematurely in January and has been capturing hearts around the world ever since.

Watch the special Christmas video below.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved